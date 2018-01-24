JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

DNA test will clear doubts over Netaji's death, says daughter Anita Bose-

Jet Airways cockpit brawl: DGCA suspends license of 2 pilots for 5 years
Business Standard

Singapore Airlines crew member held at Delhi Airport for smuggling gold

An investigation is underway on the matter

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Delhi airport
Photo: www.newdelhiairport.in

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport arrested a crew member of Singapore Airlines with 1048 grams of gold, worth more than Rs 3.1 million.

"The Officers of Air Customs Preventive IGI Airport, New Delhi intercepted a Singapore national (crew member of Singapore airlines) on January 22," read an official note.

The passenger was carrying 1048 grams of gold ( one piece of yellow metal in the shape of chain weighing 749 grams and one piece yellow metal bar weighing 299 grams) that has been recovered, it added.

During interrogation, the passenger admitted to carrying some equal amount of gold in the same form.

The gold bars have been seized under section 110 of Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger has been arrested under the provisions of Section 104 of the Customs Act 1962.

An investigation is underway on the matter.
First Published: Wed, January 24 2018. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements