Singapore reports growth of 25% in Indian cruise tourists: Report

Singapore-based cruise companies are reporting strong growth in footfall of Indian tourists, with some 127,000 of them having sailed on luxury liners last year, up 25 per cent from 2016.

Industry players have also noted a jump in fly-cruise tourists from India, according to a report today.

A for said the company believes the Indian market "has potential to grow at double-digit rates".

"We are seeing an increasing number of Indian tourists booking fly-cruise packages to as the island is a regional hub and port... From Singapore, the tourists are able to visit a number of other countries depending on the cruise package they have booked," the said.

A said the number of Indian guests taking its cruises has increased by 10 per cent to 20 per cent yearly, especially after the arrival of its Voyager Class ships to South- in 2013.

Indian tourists like the convenience of packing for one trip but being able to travel to several countries at one time, the added.

Other industry players are also adapting to Indian tourists, who are the third-largest group of visitors to

A Regent said the hotel has seen an annual increase of 1 per cent to 2 per cent for guests from

"We do understand that some of them may have strict dietary requirements and, therefore, we have menus available to cater to those needs," said the

Dr Ram Mohan Panda, 68, on his first visit to along with his wife, Dr Shail Bala Panda, 65, and 20 others from Odisha, said "I like It feels very global here, but we can buy many Indian items too."



Dr Taheb Khan, 75, from Goa, made a return visit to with six family members.

" is very safe and the people are very good," said Dr Khan, who visited first in 2002 for a conference.

Sheikh Mustak, 60, a businessman, said, "We have been to many places, but this is the best and cleanest city of all."



About seven in 10 travellers from and are holidaymakers who are typically attracted to the sights and sounds of Singapore, according to Board (STB).

In 2017, international visitor arrivals in increased by 6.2 per cent to 17.4 million, with those from posting the highest growth rate of 16 per cent, according to STB.

Indian tourist visitors increased by 15 per cent to 6,60,000 between January and June 2017, as per the STB data.

For this year, is estimating international visitor arrivals of 17.6 to 18.1 million, an increase of 1 per cent to 4 per cent.

