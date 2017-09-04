JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

What made China accept BRICS declaration on Jaish, Lashkar
Business Standard

Singapore's DBS wins RBI nod to start subsidiary banking operation in India

RBI had said in 2013 it would treat foreign banks operating on nearly equal terms with local lenders

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

DBS Bank Ltd is a Singaporean multinational banking and financial services company
DBS Bank Ltd is a Singaporean multinational banking and financial services company

Singapore's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings has won the Reserve Bank of India's approval to provide banking services in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary, its CEO said on Monday.

Piyush Gupta said the bank expects to move to a subsidiary structure from the current branch structure in the country in the next six to nine months and was open to injecting more capital into the Indian business.

The Reserve Bank of India had said in 2013 it would treat foreign banks operating in the country on nearly equal terms with local lenders if they moved to a wholly owned subsidiary structure.

However, very few banks have shown interest. DBS was among the first to apply for a wholly-owned subsidiary in India.

The approval gives DBS the ability to expand its products and increase the number of its branches across India.

 

 
First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 20:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU