JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pak firing kills one civilian, injures 5 others in J&K's Arnia sector

PM Modi calls upon farmers to usher in sweet revolution in the country
Business Standard

Singer Yesudas applies for permission to pray at Padmanabhaswamy temple

Hailing from a Roman Catholic family, Yesudas declared his faith in Hinduism

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Eminent Carnatic vocalist and playback singer K J Yesudas has applied for permission to offer worship at the centuries-old Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, where only believers of Hinduism are permitted.

The temple authorities said, the singer, a Christian by birth, sent the request letter and declaration of his faith in Hinduism through a special messenger last evening.

Temple Executive officer V Ratheesan, IAS, said though Yesudas did not mention any particular date, the messenger informed that the singer would like to visit the shrine on Vijayadasami, which falls on September 30.

"As per our customs, anyone who believes in Hinduism can visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple and offer worship. There are no restrictions for that," he said.

"We all know about Yesudas's faith in Hinduism and now he has given a declaration in this regard. So, as of now, there is no issue for him to visit the shrine," the official said.

Non-Hindus and foreigners are permitted inside the sprawling shrine dedicated to Lord Padmanabha after accepting similar declarations, he said.

Hailing from a Roman Catholic family, the Malayalam singer had earlier been denied entry into the famous Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur in Thrissur district and Kadampuzha Devi temple in Malappuram for being a 'non-Hindu'.

However, Yesudas has been a regular visitor to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and Mookambika temple at Kollur in Karnataka.

A Padma Vibhushan awardee and winner of multiple national and state awards, Yesudas has sung over one lakh songs in various Indian languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi in his 56 year-long singing career.

He has also rendered numerous devotional songs in praise of Hindu Gods.
First Published: Sun, September 17 2017. 19:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements