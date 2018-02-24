Singhvi's wife submits response to I-T dept

-
-
Anita Singhvi, wife of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, filed her response to the Income Tax department to explain certain jewellery purchases from the stores owned by beleaguered diamantaire Nirav Modi. Officials said an authorised representative of Anita Singhvi submitted her response to the tax department on Friday. She was asked to explain how much she had paid in cash and through cheque to purchase jewellery from Modi's firms a few years ago.
It was not immediately known as to what her explanation was Abhishek Manu Singhvi had earlier refuted allegations made against his family.
