The on Tuesday made singing of the song, Vande Mataram, mandatory in schools across Tamil Nadu at least twice a week.

Private and government schools should ensure that their students sing the song preferably on Monday and Friday, Justice M V Muralidharan said, without giving reasons for the order.

He, however, cited Article 226 of the Constitution which bestows on high courts sweeping powers to pass orders within their areas of jurisdiction, to back his ruling.