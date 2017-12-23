Sino-India border talks on Friday, first after Doklam episode

and will hold the next round of border talks here on Friday, the first after the 73-day-long military standoff between the two countries in in summer months.



Issuing a brief statement today, the external affairs ministry said at the invitation of Ajit Doval, the Security Adviser and the Special on the boundary question, Yang Jiechi, and China's Special on the issue will visit on December 22 to hold the 20th SR-level meeting.



Ahead of the talks, Chinese told a media briefing that this SR meeting is not only a high-level channel for the border issue discussion but also the platform for strategic communication."In 2017, China- relations have maintained a good momentum generally but the incident posed a major test for the two countries. We should learn lessons from this incident to avoid any further conflict of this kind in the future," Hua said.Chinese and Indian troops were locked in the border standoff from June 16 when Indian soldiers stopped Chinese personnel from building a key road close to India's 'chicken's neck' corridor.On August 28, announced the "disengagement" between the soldiers of the two countries.The road was being built by in an area also claimed by