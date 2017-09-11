Sir Creek is very important for national security: Defence Min Sitharaman

on Monday said Sir Creek, located on the with Pakistan, is a "very important place" for security, particularly Gujarat's security.



The minister said she would visit to ascertain what needs to be done for the defence of Gujarat's border and spend some time with the security force personnel posted there to boost their morale.



"I am going up to today to see what requires to be done for the defence of is a very important place not only for the security but particularly for Gujarat's security," Sitharaman told reporters at the BJP headquarters here."Our forces are doing a very good work in I will spend time with them and boost their morale," she said."During the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Centre (UPA government) wanted to do something about At that time even during the campaigning, then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi was worried about it as it concerned Gujarat's security and had taken up that issue," she said."Today, I am privileged to go to as a defence minister," Sitharaman said.Ninety-six-kilometre-long is a tidal estuary on the Indo-Pak border and opens up into the Arabian Sea.The two sides have discussed the land boundary in the area and also delimitation of International Maritime Boundary between India and Pakistan.They have expressed their desire to find an amicable solution to the issue through sustained and result- oriented dialogue.