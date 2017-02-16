SIT probing anti-Sikh riots cases submits report to SC

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is re-investigating 58 cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has submitted a report to the about the progress of its probe.

The three-member submitted the report to an Apex Court bench of Justice and Justice R Banumathi, which had last month sought a report from the

The report was submitted in the a few days ago giving details of the investigation done so far, a Home Ministry official said.

Full contents of the report was not known immediately.

According to officials, the is said to have conveyed to the that investigation in most of the cases have almost been completed.

The was set up by the Home Ministry to re-investigate appropriately serious criminal cases filed in the Capital Territory of relating to the 1984 riots.

There were around 650 cases registered in connection with in

A total of 3,325 people were killed in the 1984 riots in which alone accounted for 2,733 deaths, while the rest occurred in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

Police had closed 241 cases citing lack of evidence. Justice had recommended reopening of only four of them.

The had reopened and reinvestigated only four cases. In two of them, the probe agency had filed a charge sheet and in one, five persons, including a former MLA, were convicted.

The was set up on February 12, 2015, following a recommendation by the Home Ministry-appointed Justice (retd) G P Mathur committee.

The three-member comprises two Inspector General-rank IPS officers and a judicial officer.

The has also questioned Congress leader Sajjan Kumar thrice and asked him questions about the allegations that he instigated a mob in Janakpuri on November 1, 1984, which led to the killing of two Sikhs — Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh.

This particular case was earlier closed by CBI, citing lack of evidence against Kumar.

Apart from Kumar, the also examined several other persons, including some Police officers, who had earlier handled the probe.