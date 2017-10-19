Defence Minister Nirmala celebrated with military personnel at the strategically important tri-services command on the Islands.

Sitharaman, who arrived at the command yesterday, also reviewed its security preparedness and other operational matters.

The defence minister also paid homage to the Indian Air Force personnel and their families who were killed during the in the Car Nicobar islands.

She also visited a naval facility and the Coast Guard base under the command here.

"RM @DefenceMinIndia Smt @nsitharaman celebrates with & their families at Tri-Services Command A&N (sic)," the defence ministry tweeted.

This is her first visit to the strategically important command after assuming charge as the defence minister.

On her arrival yesterday, she was accorded a joint services guard of honour.

Later, she was given a comprehensive brief on the security environment and thrust areas of the command at its headquarters, officials had said yesterday.

