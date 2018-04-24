Sitharaman, Swaraj attend SCO Defence, Foreign Ministers' meet in Beijing

The meetings of the defence and foreign ministers of the (SCO), being attended by and Sushma Swaraj, began here on Tuesday.

The two meetings are being held around the same time.

Sitharaman who arrived here last night attended the defence ministers' meeting and Swaraj took part in the foreign ministers' meeting.

The two meetings were being held as part of the preparations for the to be held in the Chinese city of in June.

is likely to attend it.

These are the first top ministerial-level meetings of the SCO after the admission of and as members last year.

A host of issues including the regional security and terrorism were expected to be discussed at the meetings and prepare agenda for the

The SCO, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001.

Comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan, the SCO aims at military cooperation between the member states and involves intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations in and joint work against cyber terrorism.