Six big telcos understated revenues by more than Rs 61,000 crore: CAG

Private telcos, including Bharti Airtel, and Idea, understated revenues to the extent of Rs 61,064.5 crore during 2010-11 and 2014-15, leading to a "short payment" of Rs 7,697.6 crore to the government, the CAG said on Friday.



The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its latest report tabled in today, said its audit indicated "total understatement of adjusted gross (AGR) of Rs 61,064.56 crore" by six operators.



For five operators -- Bharti Airtel, India, Idea Cellular, Communications and Aircel -- the period of audit pertains to 2010-11 to 2014-15.On the other hand, for Sistema Shyam, the window in reference is 2006-07 to 2014-15.The CAG report further pointed to a "consequent short payment of share to the of to the tune of Rs 7,697.62 crore"."The interest due on short paid share for the period up to March 2016 was Rs 4,531.62 crore," it added.

