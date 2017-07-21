Six big telcos understated revenues by more than Rs 61,000 crore: CAG

-
ALSO READAirtel, Voda, Idea caused Rs 400-cr loss to govt, says Reliance Jio Reliance Jio says incumbent telcos to be blamed for debt woes Idea adds Mumbai circle, completes pan-India 4G rollout Consolidation of telecoms should not be forced by unfair means: Airtel Trai says interconnect situation better; Voda, Idea meeting norms
-
Private telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, understated revenues to the extent of Rs 61,064.5 crore during 2010-11 and 2014-15, leading to a "short payment" of Rs 7,697.6 crore to the government, the CAG said on Friday.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its latest report tabled in Parliament today, said its audit indicated "total understatement of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 61,064.56 crore" by six operators.
For five operators -- Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications and Aircel -- the period of audit pertains to 2010-11 to 2014-15.
On the other hand, for Sistema Shyam, the window in reference is 2006-07 to 2014-15.
The CAG report further pointed to a "consequent short payment of revenue share to the Government of India to the tune of Rs 7,697.62 crore".
"The interest due on short paid revenue share for the period up to March 2016 was Rs 4,531.62 crore," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU