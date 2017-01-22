Skill India, Beti bachao beti padhao themes for 68th Republic Day

A total of 23 tableaux would be on display at the ceremonial parade

A tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on his 160th birth anniversary, art and lifestyle of Kutch, model schools of Delhi, Skill and Beti bachao beti padhao are among the themes for the Republic Day tableaux this year.



A total of 23 tableaux would be on display at the ceremonial parade with 17 of them belonging to various states and Union Territories.



Six tableaux from Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Skill Development, Central Board of Excise and Customs, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will find their place at the 68th Republic Day on Rajpath.



States registering their presence this year include Goa, Odisha, Delhi, Tripura, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.



According to the Defence Ministry officials, the tableau by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is based on the theme of 'Transforming through Skill development', while that of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be based on Khadi and Village Industries Commission.



Arunachal's Yak dance, Karnataka's folk dances, Tamil Nadu's dance 'Karakattam' and Tripura's tribal dance 'Hojagiri' will be represented in the tableau of the respective states, while will showcase "Jago Aiya".



"Centuries ago, there were no wedding invitations. Jago is a festive dance which would take place the night before a Punjabi wedding.



"A pot decorated with oil lamps is carried on the head while dancing and singing Jago songs. Relatives of the bride or groom would go around the village and ask people to wake up and join in the festivities," an official said.



Delhi's tableau, which will be part of the parade after three years, has been set up as a model school to portray the transformation in state-run schools and the recent initiatives taken by the in the education sector.

Lakshadweep, which is participating in the parade after



23 years, will portray itself as an unexplored destination for "adventure sport-nature tourism" with premier diving spots, rich eco-system, marine wealth, coral reefs, silver sandy beaches and pristine waters.



The theme of Haryana's tableau is based on the popular "Beti bachao beti padhao" campaign, while that of Goa will focus on the state's musical heritage.



"The tableau of will showcase winter sports at Gulmarg and Assam will portray the holy shrine of Kamakhya," the official said.



"Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna will be the theme of the tableau of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's tableau will showcase 38 national laboratories," he added.



'Green India-Clean India' will be the theme of CPWD's tableau.

Press Trust of India