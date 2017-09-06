Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh laid to rest with State honours

-
The body of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was laid to rest with state honours a day after she was gunned down by unidentified assailants, as the damp weather condition in the city matched the sombre mood.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, JD(S) MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj, playwrights, theatre personalities, journalists and social activists were in attendance.
Besides, a large number of people thronged the TR Mill crematorium to pay their last respect to Gauri. Rains washing away their tears.
As the body was laid to rest in the Lingayat burial ground in the crematorium, slogans like 'Gauri Lankesh Amar Rahe' and 'Gauri Lankesh Zindabad' filled the air.
Rains could not dampen people's respect for 55-year-old Gauri, known for her Left-leaning and anti-right wing stand.
She was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants from close range at her residence here last evening.
The killing has drawn widespread condemnation.
