Sleep doctors call for late start to school

Starting classes at middle school
and high schools no earlier than 8:30 am would help teens arrive alert, healthy and ready to learn, US sleep
medicine specialists say.
“The American Academy of Sleep
Medicine recommends that teens between 13 and 18 years of age should sleep
8 to 10 hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health,” lead author of the new AASM position statement Nathaniel Watson told Reuters Health
in an email.
“Biology and school
start times may share the blame for teen sleep
loss. A natural shift in the timing of the body’s internal ‘circadian’ clock occurs during puberty, and as a result, most teens have a biological preference for a late-night bedtime,” said Watson, a sleep
specialist at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Studies show that short sleep
in adolescents is associated with poor school
performance, obesity, metabolic dysfunction and heart disease, increased depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation, risk-taking behaviours and athletic injuries, Watson and his coauthors write in the Journal of Clinical Sleep
Medicine.
Students also have a higher risk of being involved in a car accident when they’re sleep
deprived, they note. About 35 percent of teen deaths are due to car accidents.
Previous studies on delayed school
start times have shown benefits including longer sleep
times, less daytime sleepiness, more participation in school
and fewer absences and late arrivals, the researchers add. Later school
starts have also been associated with less depression and anxiety.
Reaction times are improved and delaying school
times by one hour could potentially reduce car crashes by approximately 16 percent, the authors write.
Watson said kids could also take steps to improve their sleep
such as identifying a consistent bedtime that allows them to get at least eight hours of sleep
and making a goal to be in bed with the lights out by bedtime each night.
Students should set bedtime alarms to remind them when it is time to get ready for bed, power down all electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime and put their cell phones away at night, Watson said.
“If parents notice their child is having extreme difficulty waking up on time for school, or experiencing significant daytime sleepiness, they should consider scheduling a consultation with the adolescent’s primary care provider or a sleep
medicine specialist to evaluate for a sleep
disorder, regardless of the student’s school
start time,” he said.
Reuters
