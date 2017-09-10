JUST IN
Sloane Stephens beats Madison Keys to win US Open title

Sloane Stephens took only 61 minutes to knock down opponent by 6-3 6-0

ANI  |  New York 

Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts with the championship trophy after beating Madison Keys, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Photo: AP | PTI

Sloane Stephens gave the United States something to smile about after dominating her opponent, Madison Keys to take the US Open title on Sunday.

The 24 year-old player took only 61 minutes to knock down her good friend and opponent by 6-3 6-0 after sitting out 11 months because of foot surgery.

Stephens played a wonderfully composed match making only six unforced errors.

Stephens, ranked 83 in the world coming into the fortnight - although she has previously been as high as 12 where she became the lowest listed player to win a Major since the unranked Kim Clijsters returned from having a baby in 2009.

First Published: Sun, September 10 2017. 15:26 IST

