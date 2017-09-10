Sloane Stephens beats Madison Keys to win US Open title

gave the United States something to smile about after dominating her opponent, to take the US Open title on Sunday.

The 24 year-old player took only 61 minutes to knock down her good friend and opponent by 6-3 6-0 after sitting out 11 months because of foot surgery.

Stephens played a wonderfully composed match making only six unforced errors.

Stephens, ranked 83 in the world coming into the fortnight - although she has previously been as high as 12 where she became the lowest listed player to win a Major since the unranked returned from having a baby in 2009.

