Slow, fast, OK: Now, check Wi-Fi speeds on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo

It lets you take out the guesswork and see the speed of networks before you hit connect

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Shutterstock

Google has started rolling out Wi-Fi speed labels for open networks in Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System (OS) to let users decide whether they want to connect to a particular network.

Android official Twitter handle tweeted on Tuesday:

The new speed labels give a more usable overview. However, it is not exactly precise, according to SlashGear.

The labels show up under the network name in the list of available Wi-Fi connections. There are four general categories and Google describes them as — "Slow", which means Wi-Fi calling can be used for phone calls and sending texts.

"OK" is where users can read webpages, use social media and stream music.

"Fast" will let users stream most videos. "Very Fast" is when users can stream very high-quality videos.

Users who do not wish to see these label notifications can turn them off from the "Settings" app under Network and Internet.

This feature was part of the Android 8.1 OS changes announced in December.
First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 23:12 IST

