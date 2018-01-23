Slow, fast, OK: Now, check Wi-Fi speeds on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo

has started rolling out speed labels for open networks in 8.1 Oreo (OS) to let users decide whether they want to connect to a

official handle tweeted on Tuesday:

Public can be spotty. For the first time, #AndroidOreo 8.1 lets you take out the guesswork & see the speed of networks before you hit connect. Rolling out now: https://t.co/lSzvCFgNk7 pic.twitter.com/60EmoPxUX4 — (@Android) January 22, 2018

The new speed labels give a more usable overview. However, it is not exactly precise, according to SlashGear.

The labels show up under the network name in the list of available connections. There are four general categories and describes them as — "Slow", which means calling can be used for phone calls and sending texts.

"OK" is where users can read webpages, and stream music.

"Fast" will let users stream most videos. "Very Fast" is when users can stream very high-quality videos.

Users who do not wish to see these label notifications can turn them off from the "Settings" app under Network and Internet.

This feature was part of the 8.1 OS changes announced in December.