SMEs expect 4% revenue growth in FY17: American Express study

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the country are "highly optimistic" about domestic economic growth in the next 12 months and are confident about their business performance in 2017, according to a study.

The inaugural Global SME Pulse2 2017 was carried out among senior executives and decision-makers across 15 countries, with the purpose of understanding the priorities and aspirations of the SME community.

It revealed that Indian are overwhelmingly optimistic about the health of the world economy. Companies surveyed form part of India's mid-market organisations having revenues of up to $90 million, including

"With a conducive policy framework and positive regulatory steps taken by the government, the SME sector has seen substantial growth. This survey clearly highlights the optimism and confidence among Businesses are deftly navigating through challenges to thrive in India," Saru Kaushal, Vice President and General Manager, Global Corporate Payments, said.

According to the survey, Indian are more positive about the domestic economy over the next twelve months than their Asian counterparts.

led with 71 per cent followed by at 62 per cent, at 54 per cent, and Singapore at 26 per cent.

Interestingly, the confidence of Asian countries is substantially higher than the global average of 45 per cent, the report noted.

In terms of global economic outlook, in have higher optimism at 65 per cent than Asian counterparts with at 58 per cent, at 47 per cent and Singapore at 20 per cent.

in are confident about their ability to deliver increased revenues and profitability.

According to the survey, 76 per cent of the Indian surveyed expect of at least 4 per cent in 2017.

In terms of profitability, Indian are similarly upbeat with 45 per cent forecasting a profit of 8 per cent per annum by 2020. This is in excess of the global findings which show 27 per cent of forecasting net profits of 8 per cent over the same period.

While in are optimistic about the economy and their own business, they cite domestic policies, uncertain laws and regulations as major concerns over the next year.

in see positive light among the government's recent initiatives and support to boost the sector.

The survey said 38 per cent of Indian feel that expansion into new domestic market segments will be a top priority for their business over the next three years. They are also pushing for sales growth with over 35 per cent looking to grow their current market share.