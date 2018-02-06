SMHS hospital firing: Terrorists kill cop, escape with Pakistani militants

Photo of prisoner Naveed who escaped after firing at police protection party at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar. ANI

Militants open fire on cops near Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday, creating panic among patients and the medical staff. A police constable has died and another was injured in the firing.

The shots were fired by unidentified gunmen when a Pakistani militant, identified as Naveed Jatt, was brought to the hospital by two policemen. The prisoner escaped during the firing & terrorists fled the spot.

Abu Hanzulla alias Naveed Jatt was arrested a few months ago in Shopian.

According to SP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray, "Naved snatched the weapon and fired at the policemen".

Six people were being brought from Central Jail. The ultras opened firing on the police party accompanying the Pakistani terrorist outside the hospital in Kaka Sarai area of the city, police said. A carbine rifle of one of the cops is also reported missing, the official said. The area has been cordoned off and searches are on to track down the ultras, he added.