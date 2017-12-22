Smog envelopes national capital, visibility of 400 mts recorded

A poor visibility was recorded in several parts of the city today as thick enveloped the national capital.



According to the department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.



An official of the department said that at 5.30 am, the visibility recorded was 500 mts, which slightly improved to 700 mts at 8.30 am at



However, at the Palam station, at 8.30 am, visibility was recorded at 400 mts.



Any reading that falls below the average figure of 1,000 mts, in fog, was considered poor, the official said.



Humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 86 per cent.



"The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius," official also said.



Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.2 and 12 degrees, respectively.