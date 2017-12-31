Smoking during pregnancy linked to ADHD risk in offspring

Children born to women who smoke during pregnancy, especially when mothers are heavy smokers, are at an increased risk for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a new review of medical studies confirms.

Mothers who smoked during had an overall 60 percent higher risk of having a child with compared to women who didn’t smoke. For mothers who smoked fewer than 10 per day, the risk of having a child who developed was 54 percent higher than for nonsmoking mothers. For mothers who were heavier smokers, the risk was 75 percent higher than for nonsmokers. An increased risk of for children of women who smoke while pregnant has been reported before. What’s new here, the authors say, is that the data have been pooled from studies in multiple countries and time periods, and also that as the daily tally of went up, the risk of went up.

The findings “lend greater strength and credibility and statistical power to previous studies that likewise show that pregnant women who smoke have a greater likelihood of having a child with ADHD,” said Andrew Adesman, chief, developmental and behavioural pediatrics, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York in New Hyde Park.

Adesman, who was not involved in the research, told Reuters by phone that the study “has to be taken seriously. Women who smoke during have one more reason to stop.”

According to 2011 Risk Assessment and Monitoring System (PRAMS) data from 24 states, approximately 10 percent of American women reported during the last three months of

Eleven percent of US children ages 4 to 17, or 6.4 million children, have been diagnosed with based on parent reports, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. can affect attention, hyperactivity and self-control, causing difficulty in school and socially.

As reported in Pediatrics, Dezhi Mu and colleagues at West China Second University Hospital in Chengdu, Sichuan, China, analysed 20 studies published between 1998 and 2017 that looked at the potential role of during and the risk of in offspring. Altogether, the studies involved nearly 3 million people in Europe, Brazil, Japan, Australia and the US The team found lower risks for in children of mothers who smoked in the U.S. and Europe, where more smokers stop when they get pregnant.

“It would be a big leap from that, but if you are a prior smoker and stop during pregnancy, the inference is that the risk of goes down,” Jeffrey Newcorn, director, The Center of Excellence in and Related Disorders, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai told Reuters in a phone interview. Data from seven studies showed that while mothers’ had a greater effect than fathers’ on risk, there was still a 20 percent higher risk of in children born to fathers who smoked.