Smoking socially may cause heart problems

Social smoking was most common among adults under 40

So-called who only light up on special occasions may have some of the same risks for heart disease as people with a daily cigarette habit, a U.S. study suggests.



For the study, researchers examined data on habits, and for a nationally representative sample of 39,555 adults. Most people said they didn't smoke, while roughly 17 per cent were current smokers and about 10 per cent were who didn't have a daily habit but did regularly smoke in certain situations.



Compared with non-smokers, were more than twice as likely to have high — known as hypertension — and 53 per cent more likely to have elevated cholesterol, the study found. had roughly the same odds of having these risk factors for heart disease as current smokers in the study.



"These results provide strong evidence that smoking, regardless of amount, is an even stronger indicator of cardiovascular risk than previously thought," said lead study author Kate Gawlik, a researcher at the Ohio State University College of Nursing in Columbus.



"Social is still a major cardiovascular risk," Gawlik said by email. "No amount of is safe."



Researchers defined cardiovascular based on and total And before accounting for other heart risk factors like weight, age, gender and race or ethnicity, were found to have lower rates of high than current smokers.



But after adjusting for the other risk factors, rates of hypertension were similar for current and social smokers, 76 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively, a difference too small to rule out the possibility that it was due to chance.



High cholesterol rates were also similar after adjusting for other risk factors: 53 per cent for and 55 per cent for current smokers.



Social was most common among adults 40 and under, researchers report in the American Journal of Promotion. were also more likely to be male and Hispanic.



Study participants were screened from 2012 to 2016 as part of a cardiovascular education program. Participants reported their own habits and had clinicians check their and total cholesterol.



The study isn't a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how much social impacts heart compared to other patterns of tobacco use. It also didn't assess the long-term effects of smoking, only the presence of certain risk factors for heart disease.



Another limitation of the study is that researchers lacked data on prior behaviour, the authors note. Participants also volunteered to join the study instead of being randomly selected, which might make the results less reliable.



It's also possible that not all of the participants had chronic high blood pressure, said Michael Cummings, co-leader of the tobacco research program at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. That's because readings may spike after someone smokes without being regularly elevated when they aren't using nicotine, Cummings, who wasn't involved in the study, said by email.



But that doesn't make any amount of safe, Cummings said.



"Every cigarette you smoke does your body damage," Cummings added. "For someone predisposed to cardiac disease for whatever reason, exposure to cigarette smoke stresses the heart and increases the risk of serious cardiac problems."



associated with don't need to be permanent, however, said Stanton Glantz, director of the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California, San Francisco.



Lisa Rapaport | Reuters