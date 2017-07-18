Smriti Irani given additional charge of I&B ministry, Tomar gets urban development min

-
ALSO READM Venkaiah Naidu named NDA's Vice-Presidential choice, announces Amit Shah NDA's Vice-President pick: Venkaiah-ism and the many shades of no-nonsense Venkaiah Naidu: The meat lover in a vegetarian political party Modi Cabinet heads for reshuffle as Naidu steps down, 2019 LS polls near Presidential elections 2017: NDA to pick its VP candidate today
-
Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu has resigned from his ministerial responsibilities. Additional charge of @Moud_India has been given to Shri @nstomar.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2017
The additional charge of the Ministry of I&B has been given to @smritiirani.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2017
PM Modi also needs to reassign the defence ministry, held by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley since Manohar Parrikar shifted to Goa as Chief Minister earlier this year, and the environment ministry.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU