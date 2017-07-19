TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Nandan Nilekani warns of digital colonisation
Business Standard

Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar get additional portfolios

As M Venkaiah Naidu resigned from the Cabinet to contest the vice-presidential poll

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani was on Tuesday given the additional charge of the information and broadcasting ministry after 
M Venkaiah Naidu resigned from the Cabinet to contest the vice-presidential poll.

The portfolio of urban development, which too was with Naidu, was given to Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, the PMO said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements