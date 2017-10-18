Snippets: Cyber security concern

Seventy-eight per cent of respondents to a BlackBerry survey of IT decision-makers on corporate Internet of Things (IoT) deployments indicated interest in a solution that allows them to manage all their end points in one place. Sixty-three per cent noted that security is the “top” concern regarding digital technologies and processes. However, only 37 per cent have a formal digital transformation strategy in place. Organisations are least prepared against external threats, with 61 per cent citing hackers and cyber warfare as top concerns. The respondents represent a wide range of ...