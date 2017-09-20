Snippets: Demography advantage

Demography advantage Demography — the fundamental driver of all economies — is shifting the balance of power in Asia, according to Deloitte’s Voice of Asia report. By 2042 there will be more over-65s in Asia than the populations of the Eurozone and North America combined. This will provide a target-rich environment of business opportunities, focused on a growth cluster targeting megatrends such as rising life expectancies, increasing relative health care costs, and tightening public sector budgets. India will rise as an economic superpower, ...