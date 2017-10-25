Snippets: Sustainability index

Financial services ranked highest in the Korn Ferry Digital Sustainability Index among the five industries—including technology, life sciences and health care, industrials and consumer companies—in the study. The study is a measure of a business’s ability to adapt effectively and continuously to keep up with the constant flux in the digital economy. “Being digitally mature is not enough: the new economy demands companies that are built to change, forever iterating,” said Melissa Swift, Korn Ferry Hay Group global digital solutions leader. ...