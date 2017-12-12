Snowfall, rain in Kashmir: Flights suspended, Srinagar-Jammu highway closed

The Kashmir valley was cut off from the rest of the country on Tuesday as flight operations at the airport were suspended and the Srinagar-Jammu Highway and Mughal road were closed for traffic due to snowfall and rain.



The present weather conditions in are likely to continue till Thursday due to a western disturbance over the state, the meteorological (MeT) office said.



An elderly man, carrying a load on his back, walks on a snow covered road during snowfall in Kashmir

The 300-km long highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed following heavy rains and snowfall at several places, including the Jawahar Tunnel, and incidents of shooting stones near Panthal.In Jammu, the Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was also closed after heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali."The highway and the Mughal road are closed for the second day today. The highway was closed due to heavy snowfall at the Jawahar Tunnel, the Patnitop and Ramban areas and landslides at Pathiyal. There has been heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and other areas en route Mughal road," police officials said.In the state's summer capital, flight services to and fro from the International Airport were hit due to poor visibility caused by the heavy snowfall, airport authorities said."We are monitoring the situation. If visibility improves, we will resume flight operations," he said.However, in Gulmarg, the coldest in at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the spell of snowfall brightened prospects for winter sports as nearly four feet of snow accumulated at the ski resort.Srinagar, which is experiencing intermittent rains since morning, received snowfall till 10 am, while heavy snowfall was recorded in Sonamarg and Baltal, base camps of the annual Amarnath Yatra in central Kashmir, the office said.Moderate snowfall was reported from across south Kashmir, including Pahalgam, a tourist resort, where seven inches of snow has accumulated so far, it said, adding 3.5 feet of snow accumulated at Sonamarg.The Srinagar-Kargil, Bandipora-Gurez, Kupwara-Macchil, Kupwara-Keran and Kupwara-Karnah roads were also closed, police officials said.In Jammu, there was very heavy snowfall in the hill regions of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch districts, due to which some inter-district and inter- state roads were closed.Kargil in Kashmir recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, minus 0.2 degrees.The has forecast more snow and rain in the valley over the next few days.