Some Delhi ATMs dispensing cash but most are still cash-starved

Automated Teller Machines, or ATMs, across Delhi are yet to regain their operations at par with the pre-demonetisation days -- while some of them were found dispensing cash on Monday, many others were still dry.

Only three of the 10 visited by the IANS team in East Delhi were found to have any cash. Those dispensing cash had 10-15 persons standing in queues.

It was complete chaos at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Nangloi in West Delhi area, where the ATM has not seen any cash since the demonetisation happened on November 8 last year.

Nearly 100-130 people waited outside the bank in the hope of getting cash through cheques, while people breaking the queue to get it out of turn created the chaos.

"They (Sashastra Seema Bal) are not letting us in, telling us to come in queue. But they keep letting the ones known to them inside. Why should we come in line then?" an agitated customer told IANS.

Two at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) -- those of Canara Bank and the State Bank of India -- were found to have some cash but no seekers.

Similarly, the Canara Bank ATM in Green Park area was cash-filled, but there were hardly any cash seekers.

The IndusInd Bank ATM in Noida Sector-75, the only one in this locality, had "No Cash" message displayed before it.