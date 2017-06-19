Some forces trying to divide nation: Arvind Kejriwal

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Chief Minister on Monday said some forces are trying to divide the nation by creating tension between religions and castes.



"Today, I pray the God that powers, which are currently trying to create a tension between religions and castes in the country, do not succeed.



"I pray the God for the atmosphere of love in the entire country," Kejriwal said at the Iftar party organised at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.



He was joined by his deputy Manish Sisodia, cabinet colleagues and Gopal Rai, and other AAP MLAs.



Suspended AAP MLA was missing from the party.

