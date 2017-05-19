Some great Indian summer escapes

Avantika Bhuyan takes you off the beaten track to discover the hidden surprises in this vast country

Avantika Bhuyan takes you off the beaten track to discover the hidden surprises in this vast country

Drop the fixed itineraries, put on your explorer’s hat and head for unique adventures and experiences. Avantika Bhuyan takes you off the beaten track to discover some of the many hidden surprises in this vast country Setting the stage in a forest This summer, thread your way to the picturesque district of Goalpara, Assam, for a unique theatre experience. Located 134 km from Guwahati, close to the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra, Rampur village in Goalpara is home to the Badungduppa Kala Kendra, which has become one of the hubs of experimental theatre in Assam. ...

Avantika Bhuyan