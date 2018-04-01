Son of Union Minister, Arijit Shashwat booked for violence in Bhagalpur

Choubey's son Shashwat was arrested in on Sunday in connection with a case related to the recent communal clashes in Bhagalpur, police said.

The development came barely a few hours after a court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Shashwat against whom an arrest warrant was issued on March 24.

Shashwat is the son of Union for Health and Family Welfare Choubey.

"We had information that Shashwat was at the famous in the vicinity of junction. A police team reached the spot and arrested him and he has been sent to Bhagalpur", Senior of Police, Patna, said.

On his arrest, Shashwat told reporters "I have given myself up to police in deference to the court order. I have been wrongly accused of evading arrest. I was not absconding as I have not committed any crime. If raising slogans in praise of 'Bharat Mata' and 'Sri Ram' is a crime then I may be called a criminal.

Shashwat has been named, besides eight others, in one of the two FIRs lodged at station of following communal riots that broke out on March 17 after some people objected to playing of loud music during a procession led by him. It had been taken out allegedly without permission to celebrate the New Year as per calendar.

Several persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clashes that witnessed heavy stone-pelting, arson and exchange of fire.

The alleged delay in arrest of Shashwat had invited strong criticism from opposition parties in Bihar, especially the RJD- combine, which accused the of soft-peddling the matter while Choubey had dubbed the FIR against his son as a piece of garbage.

Reacting to Shashwat's arrest, ruling JD(U) said it was a fitting reply to the Opposition while said the whole episode showed the "helplessness" of Kumar before the BJP.