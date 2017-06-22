Sonam Kapoor's fashion label Rheson bags PETA award

Actress and her producer-sister Rhea Kapoor's fashion label — has bagged the Compassionate Business Award from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India for a line of bags made exclusively of vegan materials.

"Shoppers' demand for cruelty-free fashion is on the rise -- and thanks to compassionate companies like Rheson, it's easier than ever to get a killer look without killing animals," says Benazir Suraiya, PETA's fashion expert and associate manager of celebrity and media projects.

This is not the first time that Sonam, who was crowned PETA's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity of 2016, has stood for animals.

In 2015, she wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, urging him not to revoke the ban on classroom dissection for university life-science and zoology students.

In March 2010, she sent a letter on behalf of PETA to then-Maharashtra Home Minister R R Patil, urging him to ban glass-coated manja across the state after Mumbai police banned it within the city. And in 2011, she donated "kind kites" to children to help prevent injuries from manja.