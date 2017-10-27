Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to stomach ailment

-
ALSO READPriyanka Vadra down with dengue, admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital Now, pay Rs 1 lakh fine for dumping e-waste near Ram Ganga 'Rahul Gandhi will take over as Congress chief by 2017 end' In all likelihood, Sonia may step down as Congress chief by October 15 National Herald case: Swamy lands Rahul, Sonia Gandhi into big trouble
-
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was on a visit to Shimla, was on Friday rushed back to the national capital and admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she complained of stomach upset.
D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital said that Gandhi, 70, is under observation.
"Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital at 5 PM today. She has been found to be suffering from stomach upset and has been admitted for observation," said Rana in a statement.
According to sources, Gandhi was rushed to the hospital in an air-ambulance from Shimla, where she had gone for a vacation.
A team of doctors from the hospital was deputed to bring her back from Shimla.
Party sources said her condition was stable.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU