Ex-CBI chief denies allegations of pay-offs from Moin Qureshi
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to stomach ailment

D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital said that Gandhi, 70, is under observation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Photo: PTI
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was on a visit to Shimla, was on Friday rushed back to the national capital and admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she complained of stomach upset.

D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital said that Gandhi, 70, is under observation.


"Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital at 5 PM today. She has been found to be suffering from stomach upset and has been admitted for observation," said Rana in a statement.

According to sources, Gandhi was rushed to the hospital in an air-ambulance from Shimla, where she had gone for a vacation.

A team of doctors from the hospital was deputed to bring her back from Shimla.

Party sources said her condition was stable.

First Published: Fri, October 27 2017. 20:24 IST

