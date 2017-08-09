Sonia Gandhi calls Opposition meet on Friday

The breaking of ranks by Bihar Chief Minister has jolted the Opposition but the 17 parties plan to meet on Friday to formulate their course of action.



The centrepiece of this strategy is likely to be the Opposition unity rally of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief in Patna on August 27. All top Opposition leaders are set to attend the rally. Sources claimed the chief might announce there he would send Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader to the from Bihar. had in July quit her seat. Six members from Bihar retire in April 2018. Prasad’s RJD, with Congress’ help, has the numbers to win at least three of the seats. Opposition sources said Janata Dal(United) leader Sharad Yadav has been invited by President Sonia Gandhi to attend Friday’s meeting. However, sources close to JD(U)’s Yadav said the member is scheduled to be in Bihar on Friday.



Parliament’s monsoon session ends on Friday. “We would try to coordination between Opposition political parties on the ground in the intervening period, from the end of the monsoon session to the beginning of the winter session in November,” Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien said.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be in Delhi to attend the meeting. Sharad Yadav had disapproved of party chief and Bihar CM Kumar’s decision to ally with the BJP. He is to embark on a three-day tour across Bihar from Thursday. It is likely that member Ali Anwar, who had also dissented with Kumar’s decision, might attend the spokesperson K C Tyagi refused to comment.chief Prasad had said Yadav would be welcome in his party. Yadav has also invited all Opposition leaders for a conference in New Delhi on August 17.