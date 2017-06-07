Sonia Gandhi constitutes sub-group on presidential poll

President Sonia Gandhi, who had hosted a luncheon meeting of opposition leaders from 17 political parties, has constituted a sub-group of representatives to take forward the deliberations and discussions on the presidential

"Presidential was briefly discussed today (in the Working Committee meeting). It was decided in the luncheon meeting (hosted by Gandhi) that we should have a small sub-group. That group would discuss how to go about the presidential and vice-presidential elections," said senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after a CWC meeting.

"Around two days back, the President, not acting in the capacity of President, constituted a small sub-group. within a week's time, we'll have a meeting of that group," he added.

The sub-group would also have representatives from other opposition parties.

In the opening remarks of the CWC meeting, on Tuesday said: "In a few weeks, we will be electing the President and the Vice President of our republic. In times such as these, it is even more essential that those who occupy this august office protect the Constitution."

Gandhi said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, other colleagues and she herself had met the leaders of like-minded parties to find commonly acceptable candidates for these high offices.

"A sub-group of representatives has been constituted to take this forward," she said.

Major opposition parties that came together on May 26 on a common platform had decided to contest the upcoming presidential together if the government does not come up with a consensus candidate.