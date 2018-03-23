Sonia Gandhi falls ill in Shimla: Flies to Delhi from Chandigarh; updates

-
ALSO READFrom Modi to non-Gandhi Congress chief: Highlights of Sonia Gandhi's speech Sonia: Congress may be led by someone outside Nehru-Gandhi clan; highlights Sonia Gandhi to retire, may pave way for Priyanka's electoral debut in 2019 Rahul Gandhi Cong's new prez, says BJP crushes voices: Top 10 developments Rahul Gandhi faces these 5 key challenges as Congress president
-
Senior Congress leader and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was in Shimla with her daughter Priyanka Vadra, was rushed to New Delhi on Friday after she took ill. Gandhi complained of restlessness on Thursday night and had to be flown to Delhi today morning by an 8:30 am flight. Thunderstorm and rains had led to a drop in temperature in the hilly region of Shimla on Thursday night and that is reportedly the primary reason for Sonia Gandhi’s health condition. The temperature in Shimla was below 8 degree Celsius last night, according to weather forecast website AccuWeather. Refusing to be examined in Shimla, Sonia was initially taken to Chandigarh on Thursday night and from there she was taken back to New Delhi in a special aircraft. “Last night I received a call saying that she was not well. We were asked to send an ambulance with a doctor to accompany her to Chandigarh. Her blood pressure was high, condition was stable,” says Dr Ramesh Chandra, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, according to news agency ANI. Sonia Gandhi went to Shimla to inspect Priyanka’s under-construction cottage at Chharabra, 15 kilometres from the region. Gandhi, along her with daughter, was staying at the Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Group luxury resort. Here are the some of the updates related to Sonia Gandhi’s health complication: 1. Sonia rushed to New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi was rushed to New Delhi in a special aircraft after she complained of breathing problems in Shima on Thursday night. She was first taken to Chandigarh from Shimla, and from Chandigarh to New Delhi. Her condition has been stable since last night. 2. Sonia refused to get treatment in Shimla: Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Medical Superintendent Ramesh Chand accompanied the Congress leader from Shimla to Chandigarh. He said, “Since she (Sonia Gandhi) refused to get examined in Shimla and insisted on reaching Chandigarh, she was taken to Chandigarh late night and from there she was taken to New Delhi.” Sonia's doctors at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, in Chandigarh, advised her to travel to Delhi for treatment. ALSO READ: Congress plenary session: Sonia says arrogant Modi govt ruined UPA schemes 3.
Why was Sonia in Shimla? Sonia Gandhi had gone to Shimla to visit her daughter Priyanka Vadra’s cottage, which is currently under construction, at Chharabra.4. Sonia’s blood pressure was high: Dr Chandra said that he received a call on Thursday night from the doctor accompanying Sonia and was informed that she was not well. “We were asked to send an ambulance with a doctor to accompany her to Chandigarh. Her blood pressure was high, but her condition was stable,” he said.
5. Sonia stopped briefly at Panchkula: As Sonia’s condition was stable, she left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors joined the entourage on the way. She took a short break after travelling on the Shimla-Panchkula road, and stayed at a hotel near Panchkula before the special aircraft was arranged for her travel to Delhi. “She reached the Panchkula hotel at around 2:35 am,” Chandra said, according to Indian Express. ALSO READ: Sonia dinner: 20 Opposition leaders weigh Modi threat; top 10 developments 6. Sonia caught stomach bug in October: Earlier on October 28, 2017, Sonia was on a visit to Shimla but had to be rushed back to the national capital and admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she complained of stomach upset. Sonia was rushed to the hospital in an air-ambulance from Shimla, where she had gone for a vacation. Rahul Gandhi had later tweeted, "Ma was in Shimla and caught a stomach bug so we got her back. Nothing to worry, she's much better. Thanks for the tremendous love and concern." 7. Sonia travelled abroad for treatment last year: Sonia Gandhi had on March 2017 travelled abroad for a health check-up with her son Rahul Gandhi. Owing to her ill health, Sonia had not campaigned in the 2017 five-state Assembly elections.
Last night I received a call saying that she was not well. We were asked to send ambulance with a doctor to accompany her to Chandigarh. Her blood pressure was high, condition was stable: Dr Ramesh Chandra, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla on Sonia Gandhi's health condition pic.twitter.com/BL8oCeQPdS— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU