Sonia Gandhi falls ill in Shimla: Flies to Delhi from Chandigarh; updates

Senior Congress leader and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was in Shimla with her daughter Priyanka Vadra, was rushed to New Delhi on Friday after she took ill. Gandhi complained of restlessness on Thursday night and had to be flown to Delhi today morning by an 8:30 am flight. Thunderstorm and rains had led to a drop in temperature in the hilly region of Shimla on Thursday night and that is reportedly the primary reason for Sonia Gandhi’s condition. The temperature in Shimla was below 8 degree Celsius last night, according to weather forecast website AccuWeather. Refusing to be examined in Shimla, Sonia was initially taken to Chandigarh on Thursday night and from there she was taken back to New Delhi in a special aircraft. “Last night I received a call saying that she was not well. We were asked to send an ambulance with a doctor to accompany her to Chandigarh. Her blood pressure was high, condition was stable,” says Dr Ramesh Chandra, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, according to news agency ANI. went to Shimla to inspect Priyanka’s under-construction cottage at Chharabra, 15 kilometres from the region. Gandhi, along her with daughter, was staying at the Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Group luxury resort. Here are the some of the updates related to Sonia Gandhi’s complication: 1. Sonia rushed to New Delhi: was rushed to New Delhi in a special aircraft after she complained of breathing problems in Shima on Thursday night. She was first taken to Chandigarh from Shimla, and from Chandigarh to New Delhi. Her condition has been stable since last night. 2. Sonia refused to get treatment in Shimla: and Hospital Medical Superintendent Ramesh Chand accompanied the Congress leader from Shimla to Chandigarh. He said, “Since she (Sonia Gandhi) refused to get examined in Shimla and insisted on reaching Chandigarh, she was taken to Chandigarh late night and from there she was taken to New Delhi.” Sonia's doctors at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, in Chandigarh, advised her to travel to Delhi for treatment. ALSO READ: Congress plenary session: Sonia says arrogant Modi govt ruined UPA schemes 3.

Why was Sonia in Shimla? had gone to Shimla to visit her daughter Priyanka Vadra’s cottage, which is currently under construction, at Chharabra.