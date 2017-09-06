Sonia Gandhi's missing SPG personnel found roaming in Lutyens' Delhi

A 31-year-old posted at chief Sonia Gandhi's residence, who had gone missing on September 1, was found on roaming in Lutyens' Delhi, the said.



The security agencies were sent into a tizzy after Verma's family lodged a complaint with the on September 3, they added.



He is posted as a with the SPG.Verma had left home for work on September 1 but did not return home on September 2. He was off duty on September 1 but had still left home for work. He met some colleagues and was later dropped at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, the said.From there, he decided to not return home as he was under severe He had a loan of Rs four lakh and had paid an instalment of Rs 40,000 on August 31 that had left him with no money, they said.He decided to leave his family and kept on roaming in parks in area. Today, Verma was found by a man who saw him in a pitiable condition asking for food and water near Tilak Marg. The man saw an SPG ID card with Verma and informed the SPG control room. The were subsequently informed.Verma was medically examined and handed over to his family, they added.