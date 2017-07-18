Sony Pictures Sports ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Leading broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has roped in cricket legend as its for its vertical — Network (SPSN).



Besides, it also added two new HD channels — Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 3 HD — to expand the SPSN network to 11 channels beaming domestic and international sporting events in the Indian subcontinent, said a statement.



Out of 11 channels, 5 are SD and 6 are HD channels.Commenting on the development, SPN India CEO N P Singh, "It is the leader-mindset that has taken us from a single channel in 2012 to 11 dedicated channels in a span of 5 years. Currently, we are among the largest broadcasters in the Indian subcontinent."The future of is multi-sport and therefore, it wants to engage viewers in a multi- milieu, he said."As SPN's Ambassador for Sports, Tendulkar echoes our sentiment and intent to grow the viewership of different sports," Singh added.

