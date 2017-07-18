Sony Pictures Sports ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

-
ALSO READTwo nights of Sachin Tendulkar, in all his unbridled glory Sony Pictures expects 15-20% revenue growth during 2017 IPL season Sony Pictures India spins one for the planet 'Helmet Dalo', Sachin Tendulkar tells bikers at traffic stop in Hyderabad Poll code delayed development works in Sachin Tendulkar's 'adopted' village
-
Leading broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has roped in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador for its sports vertical — Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN).
Besides, it also added two new HD channels — Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 3 HD — to expand the SPSN network to 11 channels beaming domestic and international sporting events in the Indian subcontinent, said a statement.
Out of 11 channels, 5 are SD and 6 are HD channels.
Commenting on the development, SPN India CEO N P Singh, "It is the leader-mindset that has taken us from a single sports channel in 2012 to 11 dedicated sports channels in a span of 5 years. Currently, we are among the largest sports broadcasters in the Indian subcontinent."
The future of sports is multi-sport and therefore, it wants to engage viewers in a multi-sports milieu, he said.
"As SPN's Ambassador for Sports, Tendulkar echoes our sentiment and intent to grow the viewership of different sports," Singh added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU