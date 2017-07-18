TRENDING ON BS
Sony Pictures Sports ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

For its sports vertical, Sony Pictures Sports Network

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sachin Tendulkar, brand ambassador, Sony Pictures Sports, N P Singh, SPN
N P Singh, CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, Sachin Tendulkar and Rajesh Kaul, president, Distribution and Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India during the Press Conference of Sony Pictures Networks India in Mumbai. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Leading broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has roped in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador for its sports vertical — Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN).

Besides, it also added two new HD channels — Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 3 HD — to expand the SPSN network to 11 channels beaming domestic and international sporting events in the Indian subcontinent, said a statement.


Out of 11 channels, 5 are SD and 6 are HD channels.

Commenting on the development, SPN India CEO N P Singh, "It is the leader-mindset that has taken us from a single sports channel in 2012 to 11 dedicated sports channels in a span of 5 years. Currently, we are among the largest sports broadcasters in the Indian subcontinent."

The future of sports is multi-sport and therefore, it wants to engage viewers in a multi-sports milieu, he said.

"As SPN's Ambassador for Sports, Tendulkar echoes our sentiment and intent to grow the viewership of different sports," Singh added.

