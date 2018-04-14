Soon, Delhi people can access details of inter-state bus terminals via app

-
-
Nearly three lakh daily passengers at ISBTs in the city will soon be able to access the details of buses to neighbouring states through a mobile app to be launched by the Delhi Transport department.
The app named 'Delhi Transport' is to be launched next week.
"The app will furnish all the details to inter state travellers, like departure time, fare and types of buses available to places in other states," said KK Dahia, Special Commissioner of Transport department.
The facility of live status of buses will also be available at ISBT Kashmere Gate for which necessary system has been put in place, he said.
Delhi has three inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Kashmere Gate from where over three lakh passengers embark on travel to destinations in UP, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and other states, Transport officials said.
According to the Transport Department, over 2,200 inter-state buses operate from the three ISBTs. Kashmere Gate is the largest terminal in terms of number of buses from where over 1,700 inter buses operate every day while Anand Vihar records highest daily footfall of nearly 1.5 lakh passengers.
"The app has been designed to serve as a multi-functional tool to bring various services and facilities of Delhi Transport department to the people," an official said.
"Besides helping inter-state travellers, it will also serve in applying for driving licence, registration of vehicles and many other services offered by the Transport department," the official said.
