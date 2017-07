Soon, Goa and Hawaii to have sister-state relationship: US congressman

A sister-state partnership will soon be announced between and Goa, Tulsi Gabbard has said, underlining the many similarities shared between them in the economic, agriculture and education sectors.



She said such a partnership is just one example of where there is a lot of "unexplored opportunities" for the 50 American states to be able to build upon the India-US relationship on a state-to-state level and increase awareness in both countries.



Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, said a sister-state partnership will soon be announced between and"In a few months, we will be announcing the sister-state partnership between my home state of and Goa, two states that have many many similarities both in economy, agriculture and education," Gabbard said at the FICCI-IIFA Global Business Forum organised here yesterday in partnership with the Asia Society Policy Institute.The day-long business forum, with the theme 'India and the United States: Partners in Progress' was held on the sidelines of the IIFA Awards 2017 that will be held in the city today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)