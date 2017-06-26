Soon, pay more to park your car at Delhi's CP as NDMC lifts Rs 100 cap

Rs 100 cap will be removed and the users will pay extra charges on per hour basis

Those their vehicles in for longer hours will soon have to pay more with the Municipal Council (NDMC) deciding to remove the current cap of Rs 100.



At present, those their vehicles in have to pay Rs 20 per hour for the first five hours and a flat rate of Rs 100 beyond that.



However, as per the new plan the cap will be removed and the users will have to pay extra charges on per hour basis.



"There will be no cap on the charges. One will be charged Rs 20 for every extra hour even after the current five-hour limit. Earlier, even if somebody was for three to four days he or she was liable to pay only Rs 100," a senior official said.



"There will be extra charges for during night hours and the rates will be decided soon. The new rates will come into effect from July," the official added.



The Development Ministry had in February announced a plan to make free to decongest the area.



However, due to inadequate facilities and lack of to help with last mile connectivity, the project has not yet taken off.

