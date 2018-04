Full list: Railways to re-do these 90 stations to showcase culture, history

is planning to give an aesthetic makeover to around 90 stations with an idea to showcase and For an example, the Aurangabad station is to be developed on lines of Ajantha or Ellora, Agra station is to be developed on lines of Taj Mahal, Ujjain station is to be developed on lines of Mahakaleshwar temples, Nagpur station to have a big orange in the premises, etc.

is also in the process of redevelopment of more than 600 stations. In the planned upgrade, the (RLDA) is keeping elements of local heritage in the redevelopment of station buildings. For an example, in Charbagh (Lucknow) elements of existing heritage building are incorporated in second entry NE Similarly, in Gomti Nagar, elements of with Jali work has been incorporated. In Triputi station, Lord Tirumala temple design has been incorporated, and in Pondicherry, French colonial architectural elements are provided.

Here is a list of 90 stations that would be upgraded: