Soon, UP govt will begin recruitment drive to fill up vacant posts

The Uttar Pradesh government will be on a recruitment spree in the days to come with the initiation of the process of identifying vacant posts due to retirement and resignation.
"All departmental heads have been asked to send request for recruitments to the state public service commission (PSC) for filling vacancies in their departments arising due to retirement and resignation," Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar said in a letter to all departmental heads.
He said the delay in sending request to the Commission further delayed the selection of candidates for vacant posts as the process of recruitment itself takes two years.
The Department of Personnel had issued clear directives to all departments three years ago for sending requests for recruitment to vacant posts, he said, asking officials to expedite the process.
As previous directives were not implemented by the departments, it led to inordinate delay in recruitments adversely impacting governments work and overall efficiency of different government departments, the letter said.
"The request for recruitment for vacancies arising out of retirement from July 1, 2017 to, June 30, 2018, must have been sent to the PSC," it said, directing officials to ensure that it is done by the end of this month.
Kumar said that as it took two years for the PSC to complete recruitment, the estimate of vacancies occurring by 2018-19 be made in advance this year and the request be sent to the commission by November 30 this year.
