Soorma: Wunderkind Sandeep Singh's hockey journey, now on screen

Sandeep Singh offers a slow smile when asked to recall the events of August 22, 2006.

The lack of alacrity somehow only serves to reveal his disappointment, even annoyance. “I’ve been asked this hundreds of times.” Given the frequency of this one query, Singh’s narration of what happened that life-altering afternoon is unsurprisingly brief. “I remember everything — from the moment the bullet struck to when they administered anaesthesia to me at the hospital.” The physical trauma aside, it’s almost impossible to imagine Singh’s ...