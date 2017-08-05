Sopore encounter: 3 LeT militants killed, schools shut, internet snapped

Three (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter by the police, Army and the Central Reserve Force (CRPF) on Saturday in area's Amarghad of Jammu and Kashmir's

During the encounter, a jawan was also injured, but he is stable.

and were also recovered from the encounter area.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, all and private schools and colleges in are closed today post encounter.

The services have also been snapped in North Kashmir's

Earlier in the day, a joint cordon and (CASO) was being conducted by the security forces.

A joint operation was conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Force (CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, (SOG) of the Jammu and since 04:30 am Saturday morning.

Heavy fire was being exchanged between the security forces and the terrorists.