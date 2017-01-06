TRENDING ON BS
Soumya verdict: Justice Katju tenders unconditional apology in SC

Justice Katju was earlier granted exemption from personal appearance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Friday tendered unconditional apology for contemptuous remarks in his blog to the apex court which was accepted by it and the contempt proceedings closed.

The order was passed by a Bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and UU Lalit which accepted the apology and decided to close the contempt proceedings against the former judge.



"In view of the apology tendered, which has been verified, we close the instant contempt proceedings," it said.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, appearing for Justice Katju, read from the reply tendering the apology. Justice Katju was earlier granted exemption from personal appearance.

