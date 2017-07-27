Sources are ambigous: Govt on RWB's press freedom index

The government has rejected international advocacy group Reporters Without Borders' (RWB) index, which gave India a poor ranking, citing threats to the media as one of the reasons for it, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

India ranked 136 out of 180 countries in RWB's World Index, released recently.

"The (PCI) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken note of the report of the RWB and found out that the sources of RWB in India are ambiguous," Minister of State for Home said.

The minister said, "The sampling is quite random in nature and does not portray a proper and comprehensive picture of freedom of the press in India."

Ahir also said 73 people were arrested for 142 incidents of attacks on journalists in different parts of the country during 2014-15.

He said 32 people were arrested in 114 cases of attacks on journalists registered in 2014.

In 2015, there were 28 incidents of attacks on members of the media, for which 41 people were arrested, he said, replying to a written question.

The highest number of such cases in 2014 was registered in Uttar Pradesh (63), followed by Bihar (22). In 2015, Madhya Pradesh, with 19 complaints, registered the highest number of such cases.