South Asia satellite to boost economic development of the entire region: PM

Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday said the 'South Asia Satellite' to be launched by India on May 5, will go a long way in addressing the region's economic and developmental priorities.

"The capacities of this and the facilities it provides will go a long way in addressing South Asia's economic and developmental priorities," the Prime Minister said in his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Natural resources mapping, telemedicine, the field of education, deeper IT connectivity or fostering people-to-people contact -- this will prove to be a boon in the progress of the entire region."

"It is an important step by India to enhance cooperation with the entire South Asia... It is an invaluable gift. This is an appropriate example of our commitment towards South Asia. I welcome all the South Asian countries who have joined us on the in this momentous endeavour," he added.

The communication GSAT-9 will be launched using Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) heavy rocket Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09).

All South Asian countries, except Pakistan, are part of this project.