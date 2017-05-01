South Delhi restaurant and hotel loos now open to women, kids for free

For women and children frequenting markets, there is a good news: they can access toilet facilities at and in the area for free now. In March, the civic body and a few hotelier associations had agreed in-principle to it.

The Municipal Corporation had said that civic authorities will test the efficacy of this initiative on a "trial basis" and a review would be held on May 1.

Earlier, had proposed that the facility would begin from April 1 and would be available for men as well on a nominal payment basis. But, the plan was changed later.

The move will now make available for use an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to the public, the said. The step has been taken as a part of its efforts to boost 'Swachh Bharat' campaign in its area. Interestingly, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had asked the to explore this idea.

In South Delhi, there are several busy markets, including Central Market, Amar Colony Market in Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar Market, INA Market, Haat, Lakshmi Bai Market.

There are an array of and in Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar and Malviya Nagar as well.

Some restaurant managements had earlier said it was wrong to force such a decision on them as it violates their basic right of keeping the admission reserved.