TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Erdogan's India visit: Ankara may push India on free trade agreement talks
Business Standard

South Delhi restaurant and hotel loos now open to women, kids for free

Move will now make available for use an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to the public

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Image via Tech in Asia
Image via Tech in Asia

For women and children frequenting South Delhi markets, there is a good news: they can access toilet facilities at hotels and restaurants in the area for free now. In March, the civic body and a few hotelier associations had agreed in-principle to it.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had said that civic authorities will test the efficacy of this initiative on a "trial basis" and a review would be held on May 1.

Earlier, SDMC had proposed that the facility would begin from April 1 and would be available for men as well on a nominal payment basis. But, the plan was changed later.

The move will now make available for use an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to the public, the SDMC said. The step has been taken as a part of its efforts to boost 'Swachh Bharat' campaign in its area. Interestingly, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had asked the SDMC to explore this idea.

In South Delhi, there are several busy markets, including Central Market, Amar Colony Market in Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar Market, INA Market, Delhi Haat, Lakshmi Bai Market. 

There are an array of hotels and restaurants in Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar and Malviya Nagar as well.

Some restaurant managements had earlier said it was wrong to force such a  decision on them as it violates their basic right of keeping the admission reserved. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

South Delhi restaurant and hotel loos now open to women, kids for free

Move will now make available for use an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to the public

Move will now make available for use an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to the public
For women and children frequenting South Delhi markets, there is a good news: they can access toilet facilities at hotels and restaurants in the area for free now. In March, the civic body and a few hotelier associations had agreed in-principle to it.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had said that civic authorities will test the efficacy of this initiative on a "trial basis" and a review would be held on May 1.

Earlier, SDMC had proposed that the facility would begin from April 1 and would be available for men as well on a nominal payment basis. But, the plan was changed later.

The move will now make available for use an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to the public, the SDMC said. The step has been taken as a part of its efforts to boost 'Swachh Bharat' campaign in its area. Interestingly, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had asked the SDMC to explore this idea.

In South Delhi, there are several busy markets, including Central Market, Amar Colony Market in Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar Market, INA Market, Delhi Haat, Lakshmi Bai Market. 

There are an array of hotels and restaurants in Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar and Malviya Nagar as well.

Some restaurant managements had earlier said it was wrong to force such a  decision on them as it violates their basic right of keeping the admission reserved. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

South Delhi restaurant and hotel loos now open to women, kids for free

Move will now make available for use an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to the public

For women and children frequenting South Delhi markets, there is a good news: they can access toilet facilities at hotels and restaurants in the area for free now. In March, the civic body and a few hotelier associations had agreed in-principle to it.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had said that civic authorities will test the efficacy of this initiative on a "trial basis" and a review would be held on May 1.

Earlier, SDMC had proposed that the facility would begin from April 1 and would be available for men as well on a nominal payment basis. But, the plan was changed later.

The move will now make available for use an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to the public, the SDMC said. The step has been taken as a part of its efforts to boost 'Swachh Bharat' campaign in its area. Interestingly, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had asked the SDMC to explore this idea.

In South Delhi, there are several busy markets, including Central Market, Amar Colony Market in Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar Market, INA Market, Delhi Haat, Lakshmi Bai Market. 

There are an array of hotels and restaurants in Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar and Malviya Nagar as well.

Some restaurant managements had earlier said it was wrong to force such a  decision on them as it violates their basic right of keeping the admission reserved. 

image
Business Standard
177 22